SPONSORED The Place: 2021 Missouri Prayer Fest preview

By Michael Gibson
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The 2021 Missouri Prayer Fest is happening in Jefferson City at the Missouri State Capitol on Saturday, October 2nd. Guest speakers will include Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, Missouri Senator Rick Brattin, and event organizers Jerry & Kate Angelo of Vanguard Marriage & Family Advocates.

For more information and to register visit www.moprays.org.

