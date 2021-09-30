Springfield Police Dept. releases its midyear crime stats for 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department released its 2021 midyear crime report.

The report tracks and analyzes more than 50 types of crime. The report compares crimes to 2020.

CLICK HERE for a breakdown of crime: SPD 2021 Midyear Crime Report

“Through tracking and releasing crime data, we can give citizens a realistic snapshot of crime in our community,” said Police Chief Paul Williams. “The information can then serve as a baseline for identifying successful strategies and recognizing areas where improvements can be made through community-wide participation in crime prevention.”

This is the first time the SPD has been able to compare year-to-year crime numbers since switching to a new system administered by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), called the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS). The implementation of NIBRS has allowed the SPD to give citizens a more detailed look at crime in our community than the previously used system.

The 2021 midyear crime report also features updated clearance rates from 2020. Clearance rates are fluid and change over time as investigations progress and eventually lead to prosecution. The side-by-side comparison serves as an example of how clearance rates have and will continue to evolve.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.