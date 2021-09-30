Springfield Public Schools leaders attribute mask mandate to keeping more kids in the classroom

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public School leaders say the district-wide mask mandate is working.

School leaders attribute the mask mandate kept 500 more kids in the classroom through the modified quarantine. The district is working with the health department when it comes to lifting the mask mandate.

Cases of COVID-19 are up in schools compared to last school year. During the first five weeks, cases ranged from 37 to 52 per week. The highest weekly count in the 2020-2021 school year was 28.

Director of Health Services Jean Grabeel points out all kids are fully seated now, unlike last year.

“We were able to start school 5 days a week, fully seated for all of our students, and so that’s a positive thing that’s happening,” said Grabeel. “We also are seeing more students in the elementary level that are positive at this point, as compared to last year, where we saw more high school students that were positive during the same time.”

Grabeel says most of those elementary kids have had minor symptoms for a short amount of time, while a few have been pretty sick. The district reports weekly case counts on its website. CLICK HERE: https://www.sps.org/covidstats

Springfield Public Schools is also offering flu shots in an effort to keep kids in class.

School health staff, partnering with community health officials, deliver the dose. The district has offered the shots since 2009. The district will offer the shots at schools across the city throughout the month of October.

