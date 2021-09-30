Taste of the Ozarks: Harvest Chicken Bake

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Try this chicken recipe with a taste of fall.

Harvest Chicken Bake

Ingredients:

4 boneless skinless chicken thighs cut into bite-sized pieces

2 cups large diced butternut squash or sweet potato

2 cups halved Brussels sprouts

2 cups halved mushrooms

2 tbsp olive oil2 tbsp butter

2 tsp thyme leaves2 tsp salt

2 tsp pepper

1/2 cup water

Heat a large skillet to medium-high. Add olive oil, squash, and Brussels sprouts. Cool stirring occasionally until vegetables begin to brown around the edges. Add water and cook until water is gone. Add chicken, thyme, and salt a pepper. Stir for three minutes. Add butter and mushrooms cook until mushrooms are browned and tender and chicken is cooked all the way through.

Recipe serves four.

