TRAFFIC ALERT: MoDOT reopens part of eastbound I-44 in Phelps County after crash
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT reopened lanes of I-44 in Phelps County Thursday after a crash.
A crash happened near Exit 172 Route D/Jerome-Dixon at mile marker 173.8. The crash closed both eastbound lanes closed. The crash backed up traffic for miles.
It took about an hour to clear the crash.
