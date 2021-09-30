Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: MoDOT reopens part of eastbound I-44 in Phelps County after crash

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT reopened lanes of I-44 in Phelps County Thursday after a crash.

A crash happened near Exit 172 Route D/Jerome-Dixon at mile marker 173.8. The crash closed both eastbound lanes closed. The crash backed up traffic for miles.

It took about an hour to clear the crash.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of S. Weller Street.
Police: 2 motorcyclists fire more than 10 shots at truck in an apparent road rage in Springfield
Police identify married couple found dead in a home in Republic, Mo.; investigated as murder-suicide
A local man buys gas at Kidds on Broadway.
Missouri’s gas tax goes into effect Friday; what you can do to save
apartment sign
Tenants voice their concerns about the conditions of their Springfield apartment building
Scattered rain is expected Thursday, but many areas could stay dry.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Spotty rain today

Latest News

Christian County, other law enforcement agencies receiving grants to investigate, prosecute criminals victimizing children
Clean Green/Springfield, Mo.
CLEAN GREEN: City of Springfield announces fall Clean Green locations
Courtesy: Jay Wasson Campaign for Congress
Former Christian County lawmaker Jay Wasson announces bid for U.S. Congress
It’s time to cue the lights and raise the curtain as the Historic Gillioz Theater celebrates 95...
Gillioz Theatre celebrates 95 years in Springfield