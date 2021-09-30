TRAFFIC ALERT: MoDOT reopens part of eastbound I-44 in Phelps County after crash

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT reopened lanes of I-44 in Phelps County Thursday after a crash.

A crash happened near Exit 172 Route D/Jerome-Dixon at mile marker 173.8. The crash closed both eastbound lanes closed. The crash backed up traffic for miles.

It took about an hour to clear the crash.

