UPDATE: Deputies arrest dangerous Greene County fugitive

Michael Sharp’s jail booking photo shows a quite a change in his appearance.
By Maria Neider
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Deputies say Michael Sharp had changed his appearance, including bleaching his hair and beard.
Deputies say Michael Sharp had changed his appearance, including bleaching his hair and beard.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Tips from KY3 viewers helped Greene County deputies Catch a Crook. Michael Frederick Sharp is in the Greene County jail after detectives caught up with him in Republic. We’re told the 36-year-old tried to make a run for it, but deputies quickly took him into custody on Tuesday.

KY3 featured Sharp as a fugitive on September 23. You can see he changed his appearance from the photo we aired. The Greene County jail booking photo shows Sharp with shorter bleached hair. He also trimmed and bleached his beard. Michael Sharp is charged with trafficking drugs and stealing.

Greene County Sheriff's Office
CLICK HERE: Give a tip to the Greene County Sheriff's Office
