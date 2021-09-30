Advertisement

Wainwright to start NL wild-card game for Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright tips his cap while being interviewed after...
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright tips his cap while being interviewed after the Cardinals defeated the Milwaukee Brewers in a baseball game to clinch a playoff spot Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt named Adam Wainwright as the starter in the NL wild-card game next week against either the Los Angeles Dodgers or San Francisco Giants.

Wainwright is 17-7 with a 3.08 ERA this season.

“He gets better as the game goes, he goes deep in games, he’s a big-game pitcher,” Shildt said before the Cardinals’ game on Thursday.

The Cardinals clinched the second wild-card spot earlier this week and will face either the Dodgers or Giants, whichever does not win the NL West, in the winner-take-all game next Wednesday. The postseason trip will be the third in a row for the Cardinals.

Wainwright has won 10 of his last 11 decisions this season, with 11 quality starts during that span including Tuesday’s clincher.

The 40-year-old right-hander is no stranger to the postseason, with 28 appearances throughout his career, including earning the save in the World Series clincher against the Detroit Tigers in 2006.

Wainwright has a 3-5 record in 11 postseason starts and will have plenty of backup if needed.

“Everybody will be ready to go for Wednesday,” Shildt said. “We have two full days off, so it will be all hands on deck.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local man buys gas at Kidds on Broadway.
Missouri’s gas tax goes into effect Friday; what you can do to save
The incident happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of S. Weller Street.
Police: 2 motorcyclists fire more than 10 shots at truck in an apparent road rage in Springfield
Police identify married couple found dead in a home in Republic, Mo.; investigated as murder-suicide
Highs in the low 80s today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Spotty rain today
apartment sign
Tenants voice their concerns about the conditions of their Springfield apartment building

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2019, file photo, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon (10) sets...
Chiefs gambling that Gordon can stay out of trouble in KC
Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz looks on from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA...
Missouri Tigers prepping for breakneck Tennessee offense
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez acknowledges the crowd after hitting a three-run home run...
Perez ties Royals mark with 48th HR, exits with ankle sprain
Kansas City Royals center fielder Michael A. Taylor catches a fly for the out on Seattle...
Michael A. Taylor, Royals agree to $9M, 2-year deal