Advertisement

Walmart to hire 150,000 workers ahead of holidays

Walmart said it is planning to hire 150,000 new associates for stores across the United States.
Walmart said it is planning to hire 150,000 new associates for stores across the United States.(Source: Walmart)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Walmart is on the hunt for employees as the holidays approach.

The retail giant said it’s planning to hire 150,000 new associates for stores across the United States.

Most will be for permanent, full-time positions.

Walmart has increased its pay to attract more employees during the labor shortage.

The average hourly wage is now $16.40. Some positions pay as much as $34 an hour.

Walmart previously announced it was looking to hire 20,000 warehouse employees.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local man buys gas at Kidds on Broadway.
Missouri’s gas tax goes into effect Friday; what you can do to save
The incident happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of S. Weller Street.
Police: 2 motorcyclists fire more than 10 shots at truck in an apparent road rage in Springfield
Police identify married couple found dead in a home in Republic, Mo.; investigated as murder-suicide
Scattered rain is expected Thursday, but many areas could stay dry.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Spotty rain today
apartment sign
Tenants voice their concerns about the conditions of their Springfield apartment building

Latest News

Scattered rain is expected Thursday, but many areas could stay dry.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Spotty rain today
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
Infant thrown from Louisiana bridge identified by coroner; funeral set
Taste of the Ozarks: Harvest Chicken Bake
Taste of the Ozarks: Harvest Chicken Bake
FILE - In this April 16, 2019 file photo, a researcher holds vape pens in a laboratory in...
Big drop in US teen vaping seen with COVID school closures
Former Christian County lawmaker Jay Wasson announces bid for U.S. Congress