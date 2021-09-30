ON YOUR SIDE: Know about this scam if you sell big-ticket items online

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Seller beware. If you sell a big-ticket item online, like a car or an RV, you could actually lose thousands.

Max Losey wants to make you a deal. He’s selling his 2010 Dutchman for $15,000. He does not drive up a tough bargain.

He posted an ad on Craigslist and got a few bites. The so-called buyers are scammers.

“I wasn’t very confident when they said they were not going to come and see it,” said Losey. “Said that they were too busy. One was going to get married. The other one, he’s a supervisor and just can’t leave his job.”

The crooks offered a plan. They’ll pay more than the asking price. As long as Losey pays the movers who will take the RV out of his driveway. Losey got an overnighted check of $19,500.

“My mouth watered. I still knew this was not right. I took it straight to the bank,” he said.

The teller told him it’s a bad check. Crooks hope you’ll send money all before you realize their check will bounce. Losey could have lost thousands.

Here are red flags:

If the buyer does not want to see the item, vehicle or RV in person before the sale.

If the buyer is not local or won’t talk on the phone.

If the buyer wants to pay more than the asking price. Who does that?

Remember for these transactions, meet in a safe place, like a police parking lot or church parking lot during the day.

Also, it’s not a bad idea for both the buyer and seller to meet at a bank to make sure the exchange is square.

