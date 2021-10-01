Advertisement

CATCH-A-CROOK: Burglars steal two vehicles from a northwest Greene County home

A neighbor’s security camera shows two people loading up items from the home into their trunk.
By Maria Neider
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

In this week’s Catch a Crook, detectives are investigating a burglary on the northwest side of Greene County. Deputies responded to the 3600 block of North Farm Road 129. The resident says a 65 inch TV, jewelry box, and other household items had been stolen. The victim reported the total value at more than $500. The homeowner had been away for about a month to receive health care.

Home security video from a neighbor shows two people loading items into a white 4-door car. This neighborhood is north of Norton Road and West Bypass, just north of the Crown Meadows subdivision. Deputy Paige Rippee says investigators believe it’s a woman and man seen on the video. The white car that pulls into the driveway could be a newer model Dodge Neon.

The victim also reported two vehicles stolen from the property. The vehicles were described to be in very poor condition, and were being kept to sell for scrap metal. If you have any information on this crime call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

