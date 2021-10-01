CATCH-A-CROOK: Burglars steal two vehicles from a northwest Greene County home

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The victim reported $500 in jewelry and a 65-inch TV as stolen, along with two old vehicles that didn't run. (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

In this week’s Catch a Crook, detectives are investigating a burglary on the northwest side of Greene County. Deputies responded to the 3600 block of North Farm Road 129. The resident says a 65 inch TV, jewelry box, and other household items had been stolen. The victim reported the total value at more than $500. The homeowner had been away for about a month to receive health care.

Greene County deputies say the vehicle may be a newer model Dodge Neon. (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Home security video from a neighbor shows two people loading items into a white 4-door car. This neighborhood is north of Norton Road and West Bypass, just north of the Crown Meadows subdivision. Deputy Paige Rippee says investigators believe it’s a woman and man seen on the video. The white car that pulls into the driveway could be a newer model Dodge Neon.

Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

The victim also reported two vehicles stolen from the property. The vehicles were described to be in very poor condition, and were being kept to sell for scrap metal. If you have any information on this crime call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

