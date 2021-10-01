Advertisement

CoxHealth partners with Branson School District to provide virtual care visits for students and staff

By Madison Horner
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - CoxHealth partnered with Branson Schools to provide virtual care for students and staff.

Branson Schools Executive Director of Operations Chip Arnette says all students have to do is go to the nurse’s office where they will be connected with a healthcare provider.

“We’re able to bring parents alongside virtually so they can be there for the visit as well,” Chip Arnette said.

CoxHealth virtual visits manager Tabitha Ferwalt says one of the benefits of the virtual clinic is that parents won’t have to leave work to take their child to the doctor.

”We can text or email mom and dad a link to the visit and when it’s time for the visit they just join virtually right from their office, break-room, or their car,” Tabitha Ferwalt said.

Ferwalt says they never want to send a child away because they don’t have insurance or can’t afford the copay.

”We partnered with Children’s Miracle Network and they cover the costs of those visits for us, so the kids can still get care,” Ferwalt said.

Branson School District also opted to cover the cost of visits for staff and their dependents.

”Staff members can do a visit during their plan time, before school, after school and receive that care that they maybe only needed a 20 or 30-minute visit and they don’t have to use a whole school day to leave to get that completed,” Ferwalt said.

Arnette says throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve seen the impact virtual outlets can have.

”People are more comfortable jumping on something virtual now than they were probably two years ago, so I think it might become more of the norm,” said Arnette.

CoxHealth is in the process of hiring nurses assistants for the Branson High School and Cedar Ridge campus.

”We’re hoping to have that done by the end of November,” said Ferwalt.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local man buys gas at Kidds on Broadway.
Missouri’s gas tax goes into effect Friday; what you can do to save
A man from Reeds Spring is charged with trafficking drugs and unlawful possession of a firearm
SOCIAL MEDIA WARNING: Facebook Marketplace ad leads to arrest of Stone County, Mo. man
Skeletal remains found in El Dorado Springs, Mo.
Authorities uncover skeletal remains near a business in El Dorado Springs, Mo.
Deputies say Michael Sharp had changed his appearance, including bleaching his hair and beard.
UPDATE: Deputies arrest dangerous Greene County fugitive
Fifty-one years ago, on Sept. 30, 1970, a striking trucker fired gunshots at semis driving on...
MSHP recalls explosion from 51 years ago on I-44 near Springfield

Latest News

save on smoke detectors
On Your Side: What to buy in October
‘Back the Blue’ week planned in Lebanon, Mo. to honor law enforcement
Lebanon honors law enforcement with signs across town.
‘Back the Blue’ week planned in Lebanon to honor law enforcement
Cox Health partners with Branson, Mo. School District to provide virtual care visits for students and staff