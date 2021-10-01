CoxHealth partners with Branson School District to provide virtual care visits for students and staff

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - CoxHealth partnered with Branson Schools to provide virtual care for students and staff.

Branson Schools Executive Director of Operations Chip Arnette says all students have to do is go to the nurse’s office where they will be connected with a healthcare provider.

“We’re able to bring parents alongside virtually so they can be there for the visit as well,” Chip Arnette said.

CoxHealth virtual visits manager Tabitha Ferwalt says one of the benefits of the virtual clinic is that parents won’t have to leave work to take their child to the doctor.

”We can text or email mom and dad a link to the visit and when it’s time for the visit they just join virtually right from their office, break-room, or their car,” Tabitha Ferwalt said.

Ferwalt says they never want to send a child away because they don’t have insurance or can’t afford the copay.

”We partnered with Children’s Miracle Network and they cover the costs of those visits for us, so the kids can still get care,” Ferwalt said.

Branson School District also opted to cover the cost of visits for staff and their dependents.

”Staff members can do a visit during their plan time, before school, after school and receive that care that they maybe only needed a 20 or 30-minute visit and they don’t have to use a whole school day to leave to get that completed,” Ferwalt said.

Arnette says throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve seen the impact virtual outlets can have.

”People are more comfortable jumping on something virtual now than they were probably two years ago, so I think it might become more of the norm,” said Arnette.

CoxHealth is in the process of hiring nurses assistants for the Branson High School and Cedar Ridge campus.

”We’re hoping to have that done by the end of November,” said Ferwalt.

