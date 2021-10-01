Dallas County sheriff says he’s waiting on DNA evidence in case of Cassidy Rainwater’s disappearance

DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators say they are waiting for DNA evidence to return in the disappearance of Cassidy Rainwater.

Sheriff Scott Rice says it could be 30 days before any results are returned.

James Phelps, 58, of Lebanon, Mo. and Timothy Norton, 56, of Lebanon, Mo. each face charges of first-degree kidnapping in the Rainwater’s disappearance. Both remain in jail.

A few weeks ago, the FBI investigators contacted detectives in Dallas County saying they received photos from an anonymous person showing Rainwater in a cage. Investigators say a detective recognized Rainwater in a partially nude state. After searching Phelps’ phone, officials discovered seven photos of Rainwater. According to detectives, Rainwater had been staying with Phelps while she got on her feet. Investigators say Phelps claims she had left in the middle of the night one night at the end of July and he had not seen her since then.

Rainwater’s disappearance is trending on social media. KY3′s Marina Silva is in contact with Sheriff Rice regarding new updates.

