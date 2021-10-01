Advertisement

Dallas County sheriff says he’s waiting on DNA evidence in case of Cassidy Rainwater’s disappearance

Investigators say Cassidy Rainwater, 33, disappeared on July 25.
Investigators say Cassidy Rainwater, 33, disappeared on July 25.(KY3)
By Marina Silva
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators say they are waiting for DNA evidence to return in the disappearance of Cassidy Rainwater.

Sheriff Scott Rice says it could be 30 days before any results are returned.

James Phelps, 58, of Lebanon, Mo. and Timothy Norton, 56, of Lebanon, Mo. each face charges of first-degree kidnapping in the Rainwater’s disappearance. Both remain in jail.

A few weeks ago, the FBI investigators contacted detectives in Dallas County saying they received photos from an anonymous person showing Rainwater in a cage. Investigators say a detective recognized Rainwater in a partially nude state. After searching Phelps’ phone, officials discovered seven photos of Rainwater. According to detectives, Rainwater had been staying with Phelps while she got on her feet. Investigators say Phelps claims she had left in the middle of the night one night at the end of July and he had not seen her since then.

Rainwater’s disappearance is trending on social media. KY3′s Marina Silva is in contact with Sheriff Rice regarding new updates.

Links to previous KY3 reporting on the disappearance of Cassidy Rainwater

https://www.ky3.com/2021/09/24/timeline-events-disappearance-cassidy-rainwater-dallas-county-mo-investigation/

https://www.ky3.com/2021/09/20/court-documents-reveal-missing-dallas-county-woman-was-staying-with-james-phelps-prior-his-arrest/

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local man buys gas at Kidds on Broadway.
Missouri’s gas tax goes into effect Friday; what you can do to save
A man from Reeds Spring is charged with trafficking drugs and unlawful possession of a firearm
SOCIAL MEDIA WARNING: Facebook Marketplace ad leads to arrest of Stone County, Mo. man
Skeletal remains found in El Dorado Springs, Mo.
Authorities uncover skeletal remains near a business in El Dorado Springs, Mo.
Deputies say Michael Sharp had changed his appearance, including bleaching his hair and beard.
UPDATE: Deputies arrest dangerous Greene County fugitive
Motorcycle in diagonal stripe area
Fact Finders: The reason for those diagonal stripe areas in parking lots

Latest News

Elmer Roy Quick, 95, disappeared from the Horseshoe Bend area.
SILVER ALERT: Izard County Sheriff’s Office searching for elderly man
Scattered showers and storms today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered showers remain
FILE- In this Nov. 5, 2019 file photo, Kevin Strickland is pictured in an interview room at...
Court: Jackson County judges can’t hear Strickland arguments
Eric Delzell says there are roughly 900 pumpkins on his Nixa property.
Ozarks Life: Nixa Pumpkin Haunt