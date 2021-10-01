ENDANGERED SILVER ADVISORY: Missouri Highway Patrol searching for woman reported missing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a woman reported missing.

Cindy K. Turner, 61, disappeared from her home in Squires Thursday night. Turner suffers from dementia.

She left her home around 8 p.m. but never returned. Turner drives a 1999 Ford Crown Victoria with Missouri license plate HC57H.

If you know of her whereabouts, call 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call Troop G in Willow Springs at (417) 469-3121.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.