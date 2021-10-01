FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Tracking two rounds of rain

Much needed showers and thunderstorms were forecasted through the morning hours. This rain will help with the deficit we have experienced for the last month or so. The heaviest rain will be experienced during the first half of the day.

Showers and storms Saturday morning (KYTV)

We’ll have a brief dry yet cloudy period by early afternoon before more showers develop, primarily for counties north, later this evening.

Round 2 of rain moves in Saturday afternoon (KYTV)

This rain is due to available moisture and weak lift associated with low pressure over western Oklahoma and eastern Colorado. The upper-level low pressure will slowly advance eastward today, and park over the southeast States tomorrow.

Rain is expected early Sunday as the low passes over. When it moves out, the clouds will decrease and temperatures will warm.

Temperatures today will vary because of the rain. Highs will sit in the middle and upper 70s. A few spots may be cooler, but that will depend on where the showers remain overhead.Tonight scattered showers and storms are expected as low temperatures drop into the 60s and 50s.

Despite rainfall we will see high temperatures in the 70s (KYTV)

Despite the passage of the low pressure and surface front tomorrow, our temperatures will still warm to the upper 70s. The upper-level low will remain cut-off from the jet stream this week.

Since we’ll be downstream of the low, we will experience very pleasant conditions for the upcoming week. The workweek looks dry and sunny with temperatures seasonal.