Advertisement

Gov. Parson orders Capitol Dome lighted red in honor of fallen firefighters

It will be red from sunset on Saturday, October 2 until sunrise on Sunday, Oct. 3.
It will be red from sunset on Saturday, October 2 until sunrise on Sunday, Oct. 3.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson ordered the Missouri State Capitol Dome lighted red in honor of fallen firefighters.

It will be red from sunset on Saturday, October 2 until sunrise on Sunday, Oct. 3.

The lighting coincides with the annual memorial weekend of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation and its Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters tribute.

The National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend is a national tribute to firefighters who died in the line of duty during the previous year. It will be held Oct. 2-3 at the National Fire Academy.

“We light the Capitol red to honor our fallen firefighters here in Missouri and across the nation who gave their lives in service to their communities. The sacrifices that firefighters everywhere make will never be forgotten,” Governor Parson said. “As we see the challenges these brave men and women willingly endure to protect us, we must remember the importance of fire safety and commit to fire prevention.”

According to the governor’s office, the color red was chose as it represents firefighters across the state and nation.

Missouri will honor its fallen firefighters with events at the Fire Fighters Memorial in Kingdom City the following weekend.

On Saturday, Oct. 9 at 9 p.m., the Fire Fighters Association of Missouri will hold a candlelight vigil in honor of Missouri firefighters who have died while serving their communities.

On Sunday, Oct. 10 at 10:30 a.m., there will be a memorial service. The names of Missouri firefighters who died in the line of duty will be added to a monument wall.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local man buys gas at Kidds on Broadway.
Missouri’s gas tax goes into effect Friday; what you can do to save
A man from Reeds Spring is charged with trafficking drugs and unlawful possession of a firearm
SOCIAL MEDIA WARNING: Facebook Marketplace ad leads to arrest of Stone County, Mo. man
Skeletal remains found in El Dorado Springs, Mo.
Authorities uncover skeletal remains near a business in El Dorado Springs, Mo.
Deputies say Michael Sharp had changed his appearance, including bleaching his hair and beard.
UPDATE: Deputies arrest dangerous Greene County fugitive
Fifty-one years ago, on Sept. 30, 1970, a striking trucker fired gunshots at semis driving on...
MSHP recalls explosion from 51 years ago on I-44 near Springfield

Latest News

In a field with a great workforce shortage, the Missouri chapter of the Associated General...
October is Construction Careers Month to encourage workforce growth
save on smoke detectors
On Your Side: What to buy in October
On Your Side: What to buy in October
Ashley Reynolds.
DEVELOPING STORY: On Your Side’s Ashley Reynolds reveals exciting surprise
Ashley Reynolds.
DEVELOPING STORY: Ashley Reynolds reveals exciting surprise