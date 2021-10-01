Advertisement

MSHP recalls explosion from 51 years ago on I-44 near Springfield

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Fifty-one years ago, on Sept. 30, 1970, a striking trucker fired gunshots at semis driving on Interstate 44, leading to an explosion just west of Springfield.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol shared an archived aerial picture of the damage to the interstate Thursday. It shows a giant crater 50-feet wide and 30-feet deep, impacting both directions of I-44.

The suspect fired shots at trucks that were driven by people who had crossed the Teamsters Union picket line. One bullet hit a semi-trailer hauling 21 tons of dynamite, which caused the explosion.

The explosion killed the driver, a father of four from Oklahoma City. The blast was so powerful that it shattered windows in Springfield, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The shooter had been sentenced to 99 years in prison, but the state released him on parole after only eight years.

MSHP shared the following statement on the explosion Thursday via Facebook:

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local man buys gas at Kidds on Broadway.
Missouri’s gas tax goes into effect Friday; what you can do to save
The incident happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of S. Weller Street.
Police: 2 motorcyclists fire more than 10 shots at truck in an apparent road rage in Springfield
Police identify married couple found dead in a home in Republic, Mo.; investigated as murder-suicide
Scattered storms are forecast again Friday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered Storms Again Friday
Deputies say Michael Sharp had changed his appearance, including bleaching his hair and beard.
UPDATE: Deputies arrest dangerous Greene County fugitive

Latest News

The victim reported $500 in jewelry and a 65-inch TV as stolen, along with two old vehicles...
CATCH-A-CROOK: Burglars steal two vehicles from a northwest Greene County home
Springfield Police Dept. releases its midyear crime stats for 2021
MSHP recalls gunfire that led to explosion 51 years ago near Springfield
CATCH-A-CROOK: Authorities seek two in Greene County neighborhood theft
CATCH-A-CROOK: Authorities seek two in Greene County neighborhood theft