Officials warning for Missouri drivers to watch out for deer on the roads

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Fall is the time of year for peak mating season among deer, which means you may see more deer out on the roads.

Francis Skalicky with the Missouri Department of Conservation says deer are also fattening up for the winter, leading to a lot near the roadways while they look for food.

”In the low-light periods, like right around sun up, right around sun down, that’s when deer are most active,” said Skalicky. “That’s when they’re moving the most, so that’s when you as a driver needs to be aware the most.”

However, Skalicky says it’s not just rural areas that will see deer.

“I’ve seen deer crossing Kearney Street,” Skalicky says. “I’ve seen deer crossing Battlefield. I’ve seen deer crossing Grand Street, just east of Glenstone.”

Driver Joyce Barfield says she’s hit three deer over the years. Barfield says because they move fast, she didn’t see them coming.

“One I was traveling about 70 miles an hour, and it hit me behind the drivers tire, so it caved in my door,” Barfield says. “I couldn’t get out. Then it took off running through a field. It did very substantial damage to my vehicle.”

To avoid a collision like that, Skalicky says to use your brakes and hit your horn when you see a deer from close distance.

If you’re driving when it’s dark out, Skalicky says to use your high beams if possible.

“You don’t want to blind oncoming drivers, but what that does when it’s feasible [or] when there’s not oncoming traffic, it gives you a greater range of vision. It gives you the chance to see the deer at a greater distance,” Skalicky says.

Because of this, Barfield tries to only drive during the day and avoids driving on back roads.

“I try and get everything done during the day,” Barfield says. “We used to travel a lot by night, but because I have had three car wrecks with deer, I don’t like driving at night.”

Skalicky says the one thing you don’t want to do is steer out of the way to avoid hitting the deer.

“You could either steer into oncoming traffic or you could steer off the road into bigger damage for your car and possibly injury for you. So the best thing to do is hit the deer and let insurance take it from there,” Skalicky says.

The Department of Conservation says drivers need to watch out for deer through the end of the fall and into the early winter months.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that last year, drivers in Missouri experienced 3,639 traffic crashes where deer-vehicle strikes occurred.

Highway patrol says one deer strike occurred every 2.4 hours in the state. In these crashes, there were five fatalities and 348 people were injured. The majority of deer strike crashes occur in October and November each year, with the largest number taking place in November.

