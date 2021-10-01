Ozark, Nixa rekindle rivalry to collect donations for Least of These food pantry

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - One of the hottest rivalries around will be rekindled when the Ozark and Nixa football teams take the field Friday night.

The competition won’t be limited to just the game though as the Can the Tigers/Can the Eagles food drive will wrap up its fifteenth year at halftime.

The two schools are competing to see who can donate the most food and money to Christians County’s food pantry, Least of These. Leaders with the non-profit say that in addition to helping out those in need, the students taking part in the food drive are learning valuable lessons.

“We had an elementary school child say to us this is really heavy, but it’s so worth it because I know I’m helping to feed somebody that may not have dinner. So they’re getting it,” said Kristy Carter, Least of These Executive Director.

This is the biggest can drive of the year for Least of These. Leaders with the charity say they expect to collect between 10,000-25,000 pounds of food.

The winner will be announced at halftime of the Nixa-Ozark football game Friday night.

