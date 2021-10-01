SILVER ALERT: Izard County Sheriff’s Office searching for elderly man
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Arkansas State Police issued a SILVER Alert for an elderly man reported missing from Izard County.
Elmer Roy Quick, 95, disappeared from the Horseshoe Bend area.
Investigators say he was last wearing blue jeans, a brown shirt and a red jacket with the “Belevista” on it. They believe he may be driving in a 2012 White Chevrolet Equinox with Arkansas license plate USAAOFL.
If you know of his whereabouts, contact the Izard County Sheriff Department (870) 368-4203.
