SILVER ALERT: Izard County Sheriff’s Office searching for elderly man

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Arkansas State Police issued a SILVER Alert for an elderly man reported missing from Izard County.

Elmer Roy Quick, 95, disappeared from the Horseshoe Bend area.

Investigators say he was last wearing blue jeans, a brown shirt and a red jacket with the “Belevista” on it. They believe he may be driving in a 2012 White Chevrolet Equinox with Arkansas license plate USAAOFL.

If you know of his whereabouts, contact the Izard County Sheriff Department (870) 368-4203.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.