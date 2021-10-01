Advertisement

Springfield Public Schools breaks graduation record for second straight year

Springfield Public Schools announce fall plans
Springfield Public Schools announce fall plans(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For the second straight year, Missouri’s largest school district broke its own graduation record.

Springfield Public Schools reports 1,830 graduates for 2021, which is the most in the district’s 154-year history.

“There is much to be proud of with today’s announcement,” said Dr. Grenita Lathan, SPS superintendent in a news release. “The record-breaking number of graduates demonstrates that our students, educators and support staff are dedicated and persistent in their pursuit of success. SPS has added resources over the past few years to help us more effectively connect with students through both traditional and new opportunities. Those efforts are proving successful and are helping students better prepare for a rapidly changing workforce - whether through a college or career pathway.”

Additionally, the district’s enrollment for the 2021-21 school year increased by more than 500 students from the previous year to nearly 25,000 students in grades preK-12.

Annual data will be reported to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education later this month.

