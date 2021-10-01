Advertisement

Texas man who refused mask arrested for restaurant stabbing

The stabbing happened in March at a Jack in the Box restaurant in League City, just southeast...
The stabbing happened in March at a Jack in the Box restaurant in League City, just southeast of Houston, and authorities had issued an arrest warrant for James Schulz Jr. shortly after the stabbing occurred.(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (AP) — Police in Texas have arrested a man who was accused of stabbing a restaurant manager with a pocketknife after being told he needed to wear a mask to protect against the spread of the coronavirus.

The stabbing happened in March at a Jack in the Box restaurant in League City, just southeast of Houston, and authorities had issued an arrest warrant for James Schulz Jr. shortly after the stabbing occurred.

Schulz was arrested Wednesday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct.

Jail records do not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

The manager had three stab wounds and was treated and released from a hospital.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local man buys gas at Kidds on Broadway.
Missouri’s gas tax goes into effect Friday; what you can do to save
A man from Reeds Spring is charged with trafficking drugs and unlawful possession of a firearm
SOCIAL MEDIA WARNING: Facebook Marketplace ad leads to arrest of Stone County, Mo. man
Deputies say Michael Sharp had changed his appearance, including bleaching his hair and beard.
UPDATE: Deputies arrest dangerous Greene County fugitive
Skeletal remains found in El Dorado Springs, Mo.
Authorities uncover skeletal remains near a business in El Dorado Springs, Mo.
Motorcycle in diagonal stripe area
Fact Finders: The reason for those diagonal stripe areas in parking lots

Latest News

FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2018, file photo, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh stands before a...
Justice Kavanaugh tests positive for COVID-19, has no symptoms
Police said two teen brothers tried to kill their mother and younger brother.
Two teens tried to kill mother and younger brother, police say
Locally heavy downpours are possible, but some areas will remain dry.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Some beneficial rain in spots
This undated image provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication. Pharmaceutical...
Merck says experimental pill cuts worst effects of COVID-19