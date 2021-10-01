Advertisement

Why Missouri car dealerships may soon charge an administrative fee

Car dealerships can now charge a higher administrative fee when purchasing in Missouri(KY3)
By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Revenue says licensed dealers can increase their administrative fees now anywhere from $199 to $500 because of Senate Bill 176 which into effect on August 28.

The new law requires dealers to give 10% of their administrative fees to the Motor Vehicle Administration Technology Fund which will help create new technology for an integrated motor vehicle and driver licensing system. The Missouri Department of Revenue is changing things so they can collect the 10% administrative fee more easily.

“The state of Missouri used to be able to charge $199 and that has now been increased,” said Terry Roberts, Executive director of the Missouri Independent Auto dealers Association. “It is supposed to create funds for the state’s technology fund that is going to help create a new computer system to help all dealers to communicate.”

Eventually, this new system will be able to collect sales tax dollars at the point of purchase and could completely eliminate temporary tags in the future according to Roberts.

According to the department, before Dec. 1, all dealers must declare whether they are collecting an administrative fee and what the established dollar amount is.

By January 1, all dealers renewing their expiring licenses or applying for a new license will be required to utilize the department’s online business portal and declare if they are collecting an administration fee and the dollar amount. According to the new bill, the amount due will be 10% of each administrative fee charged based on the total number of sales reported in the previous month.

Car dealership Queen City Motors explains how this new bill will change things.

“The state is losing a lot of revenue because people never pay the sales tax on their vehicle,” said Chris King owner of Queen City Motors. “If you go around the streets of Springfield you can see temporary tags that have been expired for years.”

It will be another step we have to do and will also add to the purchase price of the vehicle in the eyes of the customer says King.

