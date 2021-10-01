On Your Side: What to buy in October

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Here’s what to buy in October.

Wedding stuff

If you’re a bride to be, buy your invitations and wedding dress now. It’s off season for weddings. Now is really when you can negotiate for a lower price. Save even more by booking your venue on week day.

Smoke detectors and batteries

October is the month when Daylight Saving Time ends. You know the phrase, “Change your clocks, change your batteries”. Prices are slashed for smoke detectors and batteries. It is about the only time you will see any real price change in these products.

Jeans

Historically, October is one of the best times to buy jeans. The cold-weather staples are on shelves since back-to-school season and retailers are now offering hefty discounts.

Plan for Black Friday

Make that Christmas wish-list now. Follow your favorite stores on social media. Black Friday deals will be announced later this month.

Halloween costumes and candy

You know how this works. The later you buy your Halloween costume the more you’ll save. However, the closer we get to the 31st, selection dwindles. When is the best time to buy Halloween candy? If you have self control, buy it now and store it. Or wait until a few days before Halloween because retailers will want clear shelves for Christmas goodies. On November 1, you’ll get the cheapest price.

