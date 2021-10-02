Advertisement

McDonald County, Mo. authorities arrest man wanted on outstanding warrants for theft

Detectives from the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office arrested Levi Watts, a man wanted on...
Detectives from the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office arrested Levi Watts, a man wanted on several outstanding warrants for theft-related offenses, Friday morning.(McDonald County Sheriff's Office)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Detectives from the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Friday morning who was wanted on several outstanding warrants for theft-related offenses.

Levi Watts was taken into custody in Tiff City. At the time of his arrest, authorities say he was in possession of stolen property from a burglary he committed Friday morning near Bethpage.

Investigators determined that the truck Watts drove had been stolen from rural Marionville in Lawrence County, but hadn’t been reported yet. Watts is being held on multiple warrants in the McDonald County Jail without bond.

