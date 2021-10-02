Missouri awards grants to agencies to investigate and prosecute crimes against children

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Starting Friday, law enforcement agencies across the state are receiving grants to investigate and prosecute crimes against children.

That $1.8-million state grant is specifically focused on how the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the reporting and detection of these crimes.

Nineteen agencies across the state got funding, including many here in the Ozarks.

Sandra Karsten, director of The Missouri Department of Public Safety, says every agency that applied at least got some money.

”Crimes against children was reported less than it had been pre-COVID,” Karsten says. “We also know there were resources that law enforcement, as well as our prosecutors across the state, were strained of because of COVID.”

Karsten says eligible expenses for the funding included hiring, training and purchasing software or equipment for those investigations.

However, there are some things that were ineligible.

“You cannot supplant with it,” Karsten says. “In other words, you cannot replace local funds with this award. Another is vehicles. There is a portion that needed to explain the sustainment of the initiative beyond the grant funds. Some of those items that were requested or the services that were requested, such as subscriptions for software services, were beyond the one year of the grant. Those were ruled as ineligible.”

The Christian County Sheriff’s Office received nearly $67,000 in funding.

Sheriff Brad Cole says that money will go towards hiring an investigator specifically focused on crimes against children.

“A little education in the community as well,” Sheriff Cole says. “They’ll be tasked with that and hopefully we can provide a better service to the children of the county and keep them safer.”

Although the grant only provides funding for one year, Sheriff Cole says he factored this position into the future budget to make sure it was sustainable.

“Looked at some possibilities to move some money from certain places to continue with employing this investigator,” Sheriff Cole says.

Sheriff Cole says his office has seen a rise in the number of cases to investigate recently.

“That’s one of my concerns that we’re going to have a larger case load than what we had normally seen in the past year, year and a half,” Sheriff Cole says.

The Christian County Prosecutor’s Office received more than $215,000.

Prosecuting Attorney Amy Fite says between the months of July and August this year, her office had 20 referrals from law enforcement on crimes against children.

That brings the total so far in 2021 to 58 referrals.

With the grant, Fite says they’re going to hire a senior assistant prosecuting attorney and create a position for an investigative paralegal to focus solely on these cases.

“If a child has had a crime committed and it takes two years or three years before that case is resolved, I mean you are talking about significant percentages of their lifetime before they’re able to have something closed for them,” Fite says.

The Nixa Police Department was awarded $74,700. Chief Joe Campbell says his department plans to spend most of the money on training. The training will make sure officers gather the appropriate information and evidence when responding to calls.

“When it comes to children being victims of crimes, we put those above everything else that we do,” Chief Campbell says. “They take a lot of time and resources, and of course, you want to do your best job on those type of cases.”

The number for the child abuse and neglect hotline in Missouri is 1-800-392-3738.

The full list of agencies awarded funding can be found here.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.