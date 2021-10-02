Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams discusses crime report, areas of improvement and work to be done

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Police are breaking down crime trends in the area, and tracking the types they say need more attention.

The Springfield Police Department’s latest crime report shows more than 50 types of crime, thanks to a new system launched by the FBI. Previous reports only summarized seven broad crime categories.

Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams told KY3 he sees some encouraging signs from this report. He said overall numbers have started to level off a bit.

“When you look at the overall numbers, which, with everything that went on in the last last 12 months, with the pandemic, with our staffing shortages, with gun violence and, and opioid epidemic, everything else that’s going on, for us to be able to kind of hold the line in general is a good starting point,” Williams said.

But Chief Williams also said the more in depth method used this time shows his department what specific types of crime could use the most attention.

The report contains 50-plus types of crimes, then broken into 3 categories. Those categories include crimes against persons, property and society. Williams said the new method will impact his team quite a bit.

”I think it’ll be very helpful for us on how we dedicate resources and what we track and what we go after moving forward,” he said.

Crimes against persons are issues like homicides and assault. That category did go up by 1%. But overall crimes against property, like burglaries, dropped by 2.4%. Crimes against society is a category Williams said has never really been tracked before.

”Those are things that people don’t think about, but really, absolutely impact the quality of life and have impact on other other crimes, particularly theft,” he said.

Crime against society include drug and narcotic violations, which is an area Williams said could use some work. Although the number of reported drug and narcotic violations are down, Williams did have a stipulation.

”The amount of illegal drug use in our community did not go down,” he said.

Chief Williams said the numbers of cases reported are likely down for two reasons, starting with staffing.

“Staffing shortages, our narcotics unit, just like every other aspect of this department is short staffed right now,” Williams said. “So there’s less people doing the job.”

He said it is a big focus area.

”We need to focus more on on illegal narcotics and getting staffing brought back up there so we can stem the drug trade a little bit,” Williams said. “And then hopefully that will have an impact on some of the crime.”

He said the pandemic also played a role in officers’ ability to handle drug-related crime.

“We had less individual interaction with the people that we need to interact with to conduct drug investigations,” the Chief described.

The amount of drug warrants and seizures also dropped, Williams said. And when it comes to clearing cases, Williams said SPD typically ranks above the national average. He said it has dropped slightly, but Williams believes that is also indicative of staffing issues.

He said resolving homicides has continued to be a strength within his department.

“So as far as the homicide numbers, you know, the the national rate of homicide clearance is about 60 to 61%,” Williams said. “We’re about 90 to 95% on an annual basis on homicides. We do really, really good work there.”

Right now, SPD has 17 homicide cases from this year. Williams said about 15 are either solved or in their final stages of presenting charges.

One of the growing areas of crime outlined in the report involves car theft, car part theft and theft from inside cars.

“Generally a third of every car stolen, the keys are in them,” Williams said. “So we could decrease the auto theft rate by 30% by just putting your keys in your pocket and locking your car when you leave. People leaving their purse, their laptop, their cell phone, cash on the front seat in the console, whether the car is locked or not, is an invitation to theft and an invitation to get your car broken into.”

He also said the department has made strides in overcoming staffing issues, which have persisted throughout the last year.

“We have more than 50 applicants for the October testing date,” Williams said. “We only had 203 applicants the entire year, last year.”

The department even graduated a couple of lateral recruits on Friday, one from Alaska and another from New York City. Williams said SPD has recruited from coast to coast.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.