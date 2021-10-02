Advertisement

Thousands gather as Pumpkin Daze Festival returns to Republic

The Pumpkin Daze Festival celebrates two historic anniversaries: the 30th Anniversary of Republic Pumpkin Daze and the 150th Anniversary of the City of Republic.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - One of the largest fall attractions in the Republic, Missouri area makes its return this weekend.

Saturday marked the return of the Pumpkin Daze Festival, which had been canceled last year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s festival celebrates two historic anniversaries: the 30th Anniversary of Republic Pumpkin Daze and the 150th Anniversary of the City of Republic.

More than 180 vendors gathered in J.R. Martin Park to celebrate the weighing in of Missouri’s largest pumpkins. Republic is a member of the great pumpkin commonwealth, meaning when the pumpkins are weighed, they are documented on global database.

Pumpkin Daze usually attracts between 12,000-15,000 people each year. The event is traditionally held each year on the first Saturday in October.

“We have a huge pumpkin up here right now, it’s actually from one of our growers the broke the state record a few years ago,” says Cheri Hamilton, Pumpkin Days Committee President. “I don’t know if it’ll quite break his record, but it is quite enormous.”

Some of the other festivities included crafts, live music, tractor pulls, and a pie-eating contest.

