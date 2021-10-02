Three hurt in golf cart crash in Miller County

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Three people were hurt and sent to a hospital Saturday morning after a golf cart crash in Miller County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. near Sanabel Lane in Miller County. MSHP reports a 34-year-old driver was traveling westbound on the road when the golf cart started to skid along the roadway.

The cart hit a reflective pole, then went off the left side of the roadway and into the air. MSHP says the golf cart was partially submerged in water upon arrival.

Four people were involved in the crash, three who were sent to a hospital for medical attention. MSHP says two men in their 30′s suffered serious injuries, and another man suffered minor injuries.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

