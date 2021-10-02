Advertisement

Valhalla band competition packs Fassnight Park

By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Several bands are marching in the 20th annual Valhalla Band competition. Twenty-seven schools from Missouri will be take the field at JFK Stadium.

Students and teachers excited to be back are the event was canceled last year due to the pandemic. Thousands of people will be spending the day on Parkview’s campus and Fassnight Park.

“We have a nice big campus,” said Parkview Band Director Curtis Tipton. “We work with the city and we close the Meadowmere Road. We end up having people on the North and Southside of our building in big open field areas and the parking lots. We reserve the park and people park in front of the school and the park.”

An event this big takes a village of volunteers to organize and put the competition together.

“I have a great set of parents,” said Tipton. “My band booster organization helps me organize a lot of the behind-the-scenes stuff like concessions and parking. My students work and help throughout the day with work shifts. So it’s all hands on deck.”

The event is open to the public. Bands will begin marching at 8:15 a.m. and go until after 10 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Valhalla band competition packs Fassnight Park
