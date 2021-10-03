Man hospitalized after early-morning crash in west-central Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man is hospitalized, but is expected to survive, after an early-morning crash Sunday at a west-central Springfield intersection.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Kansas Expressway and Grand Street.

Police say the man was driving south on Kansas Expressway, then his car went off the roadway and ended up in a culvert along Grand.

The man was taken to the hospital with injuries. Police say he is in stable condition and his injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

Police still trying to determine what led up to the crash. No one else was hurt and the scene has been cleared after several hours.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.