Advertisement

Man hospitalized after early-morning crash in west-central Springfield

By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man is hospitalized, but is expected to survive, after an early-morning crash Sunday at a west-central Springfield intersection.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Kansas Expressway and Grand Street.

Police say the man was driving south on Kansas Expressway, then his car went off the roadway and ended up in a culvert along Grand.

The man was taken to the hospital with injuries. Police say he is in stable condition and his injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

Police still trying to determine what led up to the crash. No one else was hurt and the scene has been cleared after several hours.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say two people died Saturday afternoon in a two-car crash in south Springfield.
Two dead after two-car crash in south Springfield
Investigators say Cassidy Rainwater, 33, disappeared on July 25.
Dallas County sheriff says he’s waiting on DNA evidence in case of Cassidy Rainwater’s disappearance
Ashley Reynolds.
DEVELOPING STORY: On Your Side’s Ashley Reynolds reveals exciting surprise
Highs in the 70s today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Drier air will move in today
Springfield police are investigating a crash Saturday evening involving a motorcyclist and a...
Springfield police investigate crash involving motorcyclist, pedestrian

Latest News

In this July 19, 2021 photo provided by the Missouri House of Representatives, state Rep. Doug...
AP: Missouri, other states slow to spend federal pandemic money
Crash on Grand Street.
Police investigate crash at Kansas Expressway and Grand
The Barry Lawrence County Developmental Center will be breaking ground on a brand new facility...
Barry-Lawrence County Developmental Center to break ground on new facility
Barry Lawrence Counties Developmental Center breaks ground on a new facility