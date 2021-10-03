Me Too Springfield hosts march downtown, among hundreds of women’s rallies across nation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Me Too Springfield hosted Springfield’s local contribution to the nationwide Women’s March on Saturday, Oct. 2.

The group congregated in Park Central Square and marched a mile around Springfield to shed light on the recent Texas Heartbeat Bill passed in the state. Springfield’s march was among hundreds of abortion-themed rallies held around the country Saturday.

“We will not let politicians or the government rule our bodies,” said Casadi Mazurkiewicz, Springfield’s Me Too President. ”Women march typically just once a year, usually around January, but this was kind of a special circumstance.”

Members of the community that showed up to the event shared with KY3 why they were marching.

”Women’s rights are under attack, and it’s honestly ridiculous that we’re still here at this point,” said Mackenzie McCance, Springfield resident. “I was just with a different generation of women that have been protesting this since 1973, and I think banning abortion does not prevent abortions from happening it stops safe and legal abortions.”

“We try to stay out of super heavy topics, but when it comes to our survivors and our victims, we are always going to support them,” said Mazurkiewicz.

