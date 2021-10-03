Advertisement

Mercy Springfield offers second chance for workers who missed Sept. 30 vaccine deadline to stay employed

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Mercy Springfield employees who did not meet the company’s Sept. 30 deadline to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will have another chance to retain their employment.

As of Oct. 1, employees who did not get vaccinated or have an exemption approved are now under a 28-day unpaid suspension. Mercy says this suspension will come with full benefits and give the unvaccinated employees another opportunity to comply with the organization’s vaccine policy.

Mercy Springfield, along with other Mercy branches across multiple states, announced in July that all current and future employees would be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 30. This includes all physicians, staff, vendors and volunteers through Mercy Springfield.

A spokesperson for Mercy Springfield released the following statement regarding what’s next as the Sept. 30 deadline passed:

Those unvaccinated by the end of the October will be terminated from their positions.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say two people died Saturday afternoon in a two-car crash in south Springfield.
Two dead after two-car crash in south Springfield
Investigators say Cassidy Rainwater, 33, disappeared on July 25.
Dallas County sheriff says he’s waiting on DNA evidence in case of Cassidy Rainwater’s disappearance
Ashley Reynolds.
DEVELOPING STORY: On Your Side’s Ashley Reynolds reveals exciting surprise
Highs Monday should warm back to the 70's
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Continued Col With a Chance for Showers
Springfield police are investigating a crash Saturday evening involving a motorcyclist and a...
Springfield police investigate crash involving motorcyclist, pedestrian

Latest News

Highs Monday should warm back to the 70's
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Continued Col With a Chance for Showers
Tennessee running back Jabari Small, right, runs past Missouri's Jaylon Carlies, center, and...
Missouri fires defensive line coach Franklin after 5 games
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to pass during the first half of an...
Patrick Mahomes throws 5 TD passes, Chiefs beat Eagles 42-30
The Barry Lawrence County Developmental Center will be breaking ground on a brand new facility...
Barry-Lawrence County Development Center to break ground on new facility