Mercy Springfield offers second chance for workers who missed Sept. 30 vaccine deadline to stay employed
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Mercy Springfield employees who did not meet the company’s Sept. 30 deadline to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will have another chance to retain their employment.
As of Oct. 1, employees who did not get vaccinated or have an exemption approved are now under a 28-day unpaid suspension. Mercy says this suspension will come with full benefits and give the unvaccinated employees another opportunity to comply with the organization’s vaccine policy.
Mercy Springfield, along with other Mercy branches across multiple states, announced in July that all current and future employees would be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 30. This includes all physicians, staff, vendors and volunteers through Mercy Springfield.
A spokesperson for Mercy Springfield released the following statement regarding what’s next as the Sept. 30 deadline passed:
Those unvaccinated by the end of the October will be terminated from their positions.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.