Mercy Springfield offers second chance for workers who missed Sept. 30 vaccine deadline to stay employed

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Mercy Springfield employees who did not meet the company’s Sept. 30 deadline to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will have another chance to retain their employment.

As of Oct. 1, employees who did not get vaccinated or have an exemption approved are now under a 28-day unpaid suspension. Mercy says this suspension will come with full benefits and give the unvaccinated employees another opportunity to comply with the organization’s vaccine policy.

Mercy Springfield, along with other Mercy branches across multiple states, announced in July that all current and future employees would be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 30. This includes all physicians, staff, vendors and volunteers through Mercy Springfield.

A spokesperson for Mercy Springfield released the following statement regarding what’s next as the Sept. 30 deadline passed:

As of September 30, all current and future Mercy co-workers are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have an approved medical or religious exemption. The majority of our co-workers are already compliant with the policy. Co-workers who have not been vaccinated or received an approved exemption will be placed on a 28-day unpaid suspension with full benefits and given another opportunity to comply with the policy. We won’t know the full impact for another 28 days following today’s deadline. It has been a difficult day for Mercy to suspend some co-workers who have contributed to the mission of Mercy through the years, but Mercy simply believes this is the right thing to do to protect our communities from the spread of COVID-19. In requiring the vaccine for all co-workers, we’ll join the many other health care organizations and companies in our communities and across the country, who mutually recognize COVID vaccination serves the common good, protects patients and is crucial to safeguarding public health.

Those unvaccinated by the end of the October will be terminated from their positions.

