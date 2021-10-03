MU Extension Greene County celebrates Good Neighbor Week with giving out thousands of dollars in prizes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - University of Missouri Extension Greene County celebrated Good Neighbor Week through Saturday, giving out thousands of dollars in prizes.

The creator of the project, David Burton, is the county engagement specialist for MU Extension Greene County. He said the effort is important as America is in an unsocial crisis.

“We have an epidemic of loneliness,” said Burton. “In America, some studies are showing as high as 40% of Americans saying they feel lonely.”

This week many cities across America celebrate Good Neighbor Week. Burton said connecting with your neighbors can help the feeling of loneliness.

“People who are socially connected with their neighbors are more likely to not get sick, eight times more likely to recover from a surgery,” said Burton. “There’s lots of health related studies that focus on the quality of your social connections and the importance of that.”

MU Extension Greene County gives out grants to neighborhoods for community events.

But this week they are giving out thousands of dollars in prizes for people who display acts of kindness to their neighbors.

Burton said many have taken the pledge.

“We’ve documented, as of this morning, 1,520 acts of neighboring,” said Burton. “People from all over the state reporting on almost 5,000.”

Mindy Hoops, said her new subdivision applied for the grant, holding a neighborhood party.

“We just set up a neighborhood party,” said Hoops. “It’s a brand new subdivision, so we thought it would be a good way to meet the neighbors.”

Hoops said applying was so easy and helpful that they want to dive into the program further.

“We’re actually hoping to be able to do this yearly, or even several times a year, for Fourth of July or Halloween,” said Hoops. “Just getting to know people and making new friends.”

Burton said a larger goal of the project is to do more for the community.

“When you establish those relationships, it gives people a sense of community where they live,” said Burton. “And also people who take the initiative doing that, sometimes realize they have some leadership skills that can be used in a broader context. Maybe for the whole neighborhood, maybe for the community.”

To apply for the Engage Neighbor Program, go to the MU Extension Greene County website or contact David Burton.

