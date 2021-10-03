Springfield police investigate crash involving motorcyclist, pedestrian

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are investigating a crash Saturday evening involving a motorcyclist and a pedestrian.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Chestnut Expressway and Grant Avenue.

It’s unclear what exactly led up to the crash. Investigators say both the motorcyclist and pedestrian are expected to survive. The pedestrian suffered minor injuries in the collision.

The intersection of Chestnut Expressway and Grant Avenue is blocked off as the Springfield Police Department work to clear the scene. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.