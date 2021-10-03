Two dead after two-car crash in south Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two people died Saturday afternoon in a two-car crash in south Springfield, police say.

The crash happened around 4:40 p.m. near the National Avenue and Montclair Street intersection.

Witnesses told police that a driver was stopped at a red light at National Avenue, then was rear-ended by another driver.

Only two people were involved in the crash. Both were sent to a hospital for treatment, but died from injuries. No names have yet been released in the investigation.

The Springfield Police Department is working to clear the scene right now. National Avenue is closed from Battlefield to Walnut Lawn.

