2 die in crash in Shannon County, Mo.

NEAR EMINENCE, Mo. (KY3) - Two died in a one-car crash in Shannon County on Sunday.

Kimberly Adams, 55, of Eminence, and Michael Adams, 54, of Eminence, died in the crash.

Troopers responded to County Road 308 at Alley Springs, four miles west of Eminence, around noon. Investigators say the driver drove off the left side of the roadway. The truck overturned in a creek. Both victims died at the scene.

