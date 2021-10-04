Advertisement

2 die in crash in Shannon County, Mo.

(AP GraphicsBank)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR EMINENCE, Mo. (KY3) - Two died in a one-car crash in Shannon County on Sunday.

Kimberly Adams, 55, of Eminence, and Michael Adams, 54, of Eminence, died in the crash.

Troopers responded to County Road 308 at Alley Springs, four miles west of Eminence, around noon. Investigators say the driver drove off the left side of the roadway. The truck overturned in a creek. Both victims died at the scene.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say two people died Saturday afternoon in a two-car crash in south Springfield.
Two dead after two-car crash in south Springfield
Mercy Springfield offers second chance for workers who missed Sept. 30 vaccine deadline to stay employed
Crash at Kansas Expressway and Grad Street.
Man hospitalized after early-morning crash in west-central Springfield
Springfield police are investigating a crash Saturday evening involving a motorcyclist and a...
Springfield police investigate crash involving motorcyclist, pedestrian
Investigators say Cassidy Rainwater, 33, disappeared on July 25.
Dallas County sheriff says he’s waiting on DNA evidence in case of Cassidy Rainwater’s disappearance

Latest News

Vexus boats expands operation in Flippin, Ark.
Vexus boats expands operation in Flippin, Ark.
(AP)
Child dies in crash in Wright County, Mo.
Officials: 2 killed in small plane crash in western Missouri
Sample Ballots: See what’s on the ballot in November