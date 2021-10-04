Branson, Mo. residents forced out of extended stay motel for reported unsafe living conditions

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Families in Branson are scrambling to find shelter. Residents at the Strafford House Inn were forced out Monday because of unsafe living conditions.

Many families say they have called this place home for years and must leave it all behind as they search for a new place to live.

“My five-year-old told me before he left this morning on the bus, don’t worry dad it’ll be okay, he gave me a hug, he didn’t want anyone to see but he was crying, he was sad and he’s gonna get off the bus in a few hours and find out he has no place,” resident Michael Morgan said.

Morgan and his fiance say the Stratford House Inn was one of the only places in Branson they could afford. They’re worried about where they will sleep because some motels won’t accept them.

”They’re telling us they’re not taking anyone from these motels, in particular Stratford House Inn and the Victorian here,” Morgan said.

Morgan says he went to Elevate Branson to see if they could help in any way.

”Elevate Branson offered to see if they could find some tents, obviously we can’t go with the tents with a five and eight-year-old,” Morgan said.

Kathryn Mclaren says the landlord has always made sure the rooms were safe.

”He’s kicked out several people because they’re not keeping their room up so it’s hard when a couple of people who weren’t keeping their room clean are destroying it for everyone else,” Mclaren said.

Mclaren says she wishes they would’ve been given more time to move out.

”We had to wait till this morning to even start calling any places and they want us out by four, by the time they would rent any rooms, it would be 11 or 12 so we would have four hours to move our entire life out of those rooms,” said Mclaren.

Mclaren’s partner Eric Kibby says they have twin babies which makes the moving situation more difficult.

”Getting a paycheck every two weeks, that’s hard to find a place when I haven’t gotten paid yet,” Eric Kibby said.

”Trying to move your entire life when you have kids and you’ve got their beds and you’ve got your furniture and if you don’t have a big truck how are you going to do that in four hours,” said Mclaren.

House of Hope is working to find places for people to stay. After 4 p.m. all items not taken from the rooms will be thrown out.

