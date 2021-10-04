Advertisement

Camden County adds new detective to investigate sexual assault and domestic violence cases

Camden County Sheriff's office.
Camden County Sheriff's office.(KY3)
By Marina Silva
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Detective Jamee Rugen will take on investigating Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence for the Camden County Sheriff’s Department.

She served as a patrol officer, a school resource officer, and assisted in criminal investigations. Her new task is taking on sexual assault and domestic violence cases.

”As an investigator in this particular unit, our primary focus is to make sure the victims have an advocate from the law enforcement side and have a good understanding of the criminal process and what comes next,” said Detective Rugen.

Her job is to help victims around the criminal process of the investigation. With Camden County being part of the Lake of the Ozarks area, Detective Rugen sees a lot of victims and potential suspects being from out of the area.

“By the time that I might be notified of a case or get a case in front of me, the victim might be gone. So a lot of our interviews and stuff are done over the phone, and if I do have to travel, luckily, the department allows me to do so to follow up on specific investigations,” said Rugen.

Even with the pandemic, sexual assault cases have been on the rise.

”I feel like there has I’ve been here quite a while and it seems like every summer, we get quite a bit of an increase in sexual assaults during the summer,” said Rugen.

Detective Rugen’s job is funded in part due to a two-year Violence Against Women grant.

”It is very difficult for a small department to specialize in one crime just for one investigator, that is why we were able to get this grant. Honestly, I wish we could get two,″ said Sheriff Tony Helms of the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

Detective Rugen wants the bad guys to get what they deserve.

”Being able to talk about what happened is one of the first steps and we want to make sure in Camden County that suspects or offenders get the punishment that they deserve because the victims didn’t cause the crime to happen. It was the suspect or the offender, not the victim, and often, victims feel like they’re the reason they were hurt,” said Rugen.

Rugen plans to stay up to date on advancements on how to better investigate these crimes.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

