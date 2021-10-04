Advertisement

Child dies in crash in Wright County, Mo.

(AP)
(AP)(Associated Press)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - A child died in a one-car crash in Wright County on Sunday.

Troopers responded to the crash one mile west of Mountain Grove off of 13th Road around 4 p.m.

Investigators say the driver traveled off the left side of the roadway, hitting a dirt embankment. The crash ejected the child without a safety device.

The driver suffered moderate injuries.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say two people died Saturday afternoon in a two-car crash in south Springfield.
Two dead after two-car crash in south Springfield
Crash at Kansas Expressway and Grad Street.
Man hospitalized after early-morning crash in west-central Springfield
Mercy Springfield offers second chance for workers who missed Sept. 30 vaccine deadline to stay employed
Springfield police are investigating a crash Saturday evening involving a motorcyclist and a...
Springfield police investigate crash involving motorcyclist, pedestrian
Investigators say Cassidy Rainwater, 33, disappeared on July 25.
Dallas County sheriff says he’s waiting on DNA evidence in case of Cassidy Rainwater’s disappearance

Latest News

Officials: 2 killed in small plane crash in western Missouri
Sample Ballots: See what’s on the ballot in November
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina sits in the dugout during the second inning of a...
Plenty of drama this year with current playoff format
Sunshine will be abundant with highs in the middle to upper 70s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunshine, warmer temps to start the week