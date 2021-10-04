Child dies in crash in Wright County, Mo.

MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - A child died in a one-car crash in Wright County on Sunday.

Troopers responded to the crash one mile west of Mountain Grove off of 13th Road around 4 p.m.

Investigators say the driver traveled off the left side of the roadway, hitting a dirt embankment. The crash ejected the child without a safety device.

The driver suffered moderate injuries.

