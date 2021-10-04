Marionville, Mo. man arrested for killing 2 dogs in unusual ways

MARIONVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities accuse a Marionville, Mo. man of killing two dogs while intoxicated.

Gregory Hancock, 70, faces two counts of animal abuse and armed criminal action according to police.

“It was a shock to the conscious for our officers,” said Chief Wes Coatney of the Aurora Police Department. “When you see evidence of a dog being slaughtered in this way it can be a lot.”

According to investigators, Hancock cut the ear off of one dog and cut the chest open of both dogs.

Chief Coatney says Hancock was covered in blood and kept one of the dogs ears he removed in a silver can in the back of his pickup truck.

“The owner of the dogs does know they were killed and I believe the dogs belonged to Hancock’s daughter,” said Chief Coatney.

Hancock will appear before a judge later this month.

“One potential outcome will be that the case gets turned over to circuit court and eventually a trial or circuit court once he is found guilty,” said Chief Coatney.

