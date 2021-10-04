Advertisement

Marionville, Mo. man arrested for killing 2 dogs in unusual ways

Marionville man arrested for two accounts of animal abuse, Police Speak out
Marionville man arrested for two accounts of animal abuse, Police Speak out(KY3)
By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIONVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities accuse a Marionville, Mo. man of killing two dogs while intoxicated.

Gregory Hancock, 70, faces two counts of animal abuse and armed criminal action according to police.

“It was a shock to the conscious for our officers,” said Chief Wes Coatney of the Aurora Police Department. “When you see evidence of a dog being slaughtered in this way it can be a lot.”

According to investigators, Hancock cut the ear off of one dog and cut the chest open of both dogs.

Chief Coatney says Hancock was covered in blood and kept one of the dogs ears he removed in a silver can in the back of his pickup truck.

“The owner of the dogs does know they were killed and I believe the dogs belonged to Hancock’s daughter,” said Chief Coatney.

Hancock will appear before a judge later this month.

“One potential outcome will be that the case gets turned over to circuit court and eventually a trial or circuit court once he is found guilty,” said Chief Coatney.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say two people died Saturday afternoon in a two-car crash in south Springfield.
Two dead after two-car crash in south Springfield
Mercy Springfield offers second chance for workers who missed Sept. 30 vaccine deadline to stay employed
Crash at Kansas Expressway and Grad Street.
Man hospitalized after early-morning crash in west-central Springfield
Springfield police are investigating a crash Saturday evening involving a motorcyclist and a...
Springfield police investigate crash involving motorcyclist, pedestrian
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram suffer worldwide outage

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds nearly 700 new cases; Arkansas adds nearly 500 cases
Police say two people died Saturday afternoon in a two-car crash in south Springfield.
Police identify 2 drivers killed in crash in south Springfield Saturday
Andrew Michael Fraley faces a charge of sexual misconduct involving a child.
Prosecutor charges Springfield, Mo. man for exposing himself to children
Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles...
Edwards-Helaire’s running gives Chiefs offensive balance