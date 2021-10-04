Advertisement

New grants would fund SGF Yields campaign, develop tool kit for pedestrian safety in other Missouri communities

The city’s SGF Yields pedestrian safety program is entering the next phase of the Crosswalk...
The city’s SGF Yields pedestrian safety program is entering the next phase of the Crosswalk Yield Check program.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A pedestrian safety campaign designed to make Springfield streets safer could serve as a model for other communities.

Springfield city leaders launched the SGF Yields campaign earlier this year with the goal to make the city more pedestrian-friendly.

During the upcoming city council meeting Monday, the Springfield city manager could accept a pair of federal grants. One would allow the city to continue the SGF Yields program, and another would create a shareable version of SGF Yields for other communities around Missouri.

The Missouri Department of Transportation is offering a $46,000 grant that would allow the city to develop a shareable version of the program. The grant would allow leaders to develop a “tool kit” that other communities can use to increase pedestrian safety and awareness.

A second grant up for approval Monday would offer $8,000 to SGF Yields to continue the program into 2022.

“SGF Yields has measuredly achieved increasing rates of driver compliance at crosswalks in Springfield drawing the attention of other communities and states. Due to the success of the SGF Yields program, MoDOT encouraged the City of Springfield to apply for funding to brand a shareable version of the program,” according to a council bill under discussion Monday.

The SGF Yields campaign is executed by Springfield Public Works Department, in cooperation with the Springfield Police Department. A recent assessment reported a 55% driver-yielding rate at Springfield crosswalks.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say two people died Saturday afternoon in a two-car crash in south Springfield.
Two dead after two-car crash in south Springfield
Investigators say Cassidy Rainwater, 33, disappeared on July 25.
Dallas County sheriff says he’s waiting on DNA evidence in case of Cassidy Rainwater’s disappearance
Ashley Reynolds.
DEVELOPING STORY: On Your Side’s Ashley Reynolds reveals exciting surprise
Highs Monday should warm back to the 70's
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Continued Col With a Chance for Showers
Springfield police are investigating a crash Saturday evening involving a motorcyclist and a...
Springfield police investigate crash involving motorcyclist, pedestrian

Latest News

Chicago Cubs' Frank Schwindel, right, scores past St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner...
Cardinals fall 3-2 to Cubs in rain-shortened finale; set to play Dodgers in NL Wild Card Game
Jane's Ride
BUDDY CHECK 3: Jane’s Ride Medical Transport benefits breast cancer patients in the Ozarks
BUDDY CHECK 3: Jane’s Ride Medical Transport benefits breast cancer patients in the Ozarks
Highs Monday should warm back to the 70's
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Continued Col With a Chance for Showers