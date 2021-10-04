New grants would fund SGF Yields campaign, develop tool kit for pedestrian safety in other Missouri communities

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A pedestrian safety campaign designed to make Springfield streets safer could serve as a model for other communities.

Springfield city leaders launched the SGF Yields campaign earlier this year with the goal to make the city more pedestrian-friendly.

During the upcoming city council meeting Monday, the Springfield city manager could accept a pair of federal grants. One would allow the city to continue the SGF Yields program, and another would create a shareable version of SGF Yields for other communities around Missouri.

The Missouri Department of Transportation is offering a $46,000 grant that would allow the city to develop a shareable version of the program. The grant would allow leaders to develop a “tool kit” that other communities can use to increase pedestrian safety and awareness.

A second grant up for approval Monday would offer $8,000 to SGF Yields to continue the program into 2022.

“SGF Yields has measuredly achieved increasing rates of driver compliance at crosswalks in Springfield drawing the attention of other communities and states. Due to the success of the SGF Yields program, MoDOT encouraged the City of Springfield to apply for funding to brand a shareable version of the program,” according to a council bill under discussion Monday.

The SGF Yields campaign is executed by Springfield Public Works Department, in cooperation with the Springfield Police Department. A recent assessment reported a 55% driver-yielding rate at Springfield crosswalks.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.