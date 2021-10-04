Number of kids in foster care continues to rise, red flag in Springfield community focus report

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Community Focus Report for 2021 highlights child abuse and neglect as a persistent red flag within the early childhood sector.

The number of children in foster care in the Ozarks has gone up. FosterAdopt Connect in Springfield says there isn’t just one reason why the number of kids in foster care is increasing. However, executive director Brandi VanAntwerp does think the pandemic played somewhat of a role in that.

”It is causing some additional stressors for families, whether it be financial or emotional or physical and well-being,” VanAntwerp says. “I think that could be something causing this trend.”

On average in 2020, 36 children entered foster care per month in Greene County.

That’s up about 11 kids per month over 2019, which saw an average of 25 per month.

Antwerp says numbers continue to rise into this year. In August of 2021, Greene County had 47 kids enter foster care.

“Social, emotional well-being is declined,” VanAntwerp says. “They risk not having those good examples in front of them to assist with things like jobs and transportation and understanding how to navigate the system of ensuring something simple we take for granted.”

The Community Partnership of the Ozarks’ vice president of Early Childhood and Family Development Division Dana Carroll says the stressors around poverty play a big role in this.

“Poverty and the stressors associated with that are huge and have an impact on the abuse that happens in our community,” Carroll says. “Substance abuse, violence, all of the things that you typically think of are things that if we can address those by helping families provide resources.”

Carroll says that’s why the resources they provide to families can be so crucial.

“Anytime a child’s impacted we all are harmed,” Carroll says. “Certainly the child and the family, the community that they live in and the future is harmed.”

In 2020, more than 1,000 kids were in foster care, with an average of 735 children on any given day.

There is also a crucial need to provide support to youth who are aging out of foster care.

“It’s a cycle,” Carroll says. “If you didn’t see good role models growing up and you don’t understand what healthy looks like, you tend to repeat that cycle.”

VanAntwerp says 20% of foster children who age out become homeless and are also at a risk of sex trafficking and incarceration.

VanAntwerp says that’s why FosterAdopt Connect offers different programs to provide them with the skills they need to succeed in life.

“That they have the resources that so many of us take for granted in their own lives to help them become a productive citizen,” VanAntwerp says. “Helping those youth in a lot of situations whether it be housing stability, health insurance, employment, soft skills, emotional and physical well-being. We have a multitude of prongs or sectors that they’re working on.”

Carroll says the community as a whole will see the impact of these increasing numbers.

The report highlights the need to strengthen services to prevent child abuse and neglect and advocate for programming and support for youth aging out of foster care.

“To make sure that they become healthy functioning adults and parents some day,” Carroll says.

There is also a continuing need for community members to serve as foster parents and Court Appointed Special Advocates.

FosterAdopt Connect says the following are good resources for licensing as a foster family or to become respite care providers:

