Officials: 2 killed in small plane crash in western Missouri

WARRENSBURG, Mo. (AP) — Officials in western Missouri say two people have died in an ultralight plane crash in Johnson County.

Television station KCTV reports that the crash happened around 10 a.m. Sunday northwest of Warrensburg. County fire officials say the two people killed were the only ones aboard the ultralight aircraft.

Officials have not released the victims’ names. An investigation into the crash is being conducted.

