Police identify 2 drivers killed in crash in south Springfield Saturday

Police say two people died Saturday afternoon in a two-car crash in south Springfield.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified two drivers killed in a crash Saturday in south Springfield.

Gerald Douglas, 79, of Ozark, Mo., and Sarah Kittrell, 35, of Nixa, Mo., died in the crash.

Investigators say the crash at the intersection of National and Montclair happened around 4:40 p.m. The initial investigation indicates Douglas’ maroon 2013 Volkswagen Passat was stopped at a red light facing northbound on National at Montclair. The Passat was struck in the rear by Kittrell’s northbound black 2009 Kia Spectra. Both later died from injuries at a Springfield hospital.

Officers with the department’s Traffic Section are continuing to investigate the circumstances involved in the crash. They ask anyone with information about this incident to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.

This motor vehicle crash marks the 21st and 22nd traffic fatalities in Springfield in 2021.

