Prosecutor charges Springfield, Mo. man for exposing himself to children

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County prosecutor filed charges against a man accused of exposing himself to children.

Andrew Michael Fraley faces a charge of sexual misconduct involving a child.

Investigators say he exposed himself to two children at a park at an apartment complex on Saturday, October 2. When officers approached Fraley, he took off running. Officers after a short pursuit arrested him.

Investigators believe he was on a controlled substance.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.