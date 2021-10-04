Advertisement

Prosecutor charges Springfield, Mo. man for exposing himself to children

Andrew Michael Fraley faces a charge of sexual misconduct involving a child.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County prosecutor filed charges against a man accused of exposing himself to children.

Investigators say he exposed himself to two children at a park at an apartment complex on Saturday, October 2. When officers approached Fraley, he took off running. Officers after a short pursuit arrested him.

Investigators believe he was on a controlled substance.

