Sample Ballots: See what’s on the ballot in November

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Voters in a few counties will head to the polls on November 2 for a limited election day in Missouri. Below is a list of sample ballots for counties with ballot initiatives.

Camden County: https://www.camdenmo.org/wp-content/uploads/sample-nov22021.pdf

Christian County: https://www.christiancountymo.gov/offices/county-clerk/sample-ballots/

Laclede County: https://drive.google.com/file/d/165iLHo_mGC-KwpT3skxr88Hip0XwemXj/view

Lawrence County: https://88ce1b4a-a14b-4894-ad47-1e7f631e387a.filesusr.com/ugd/e487e4_27dd89b4f5154e37a24870b029c4b3a3.pdf

Polk County: https://www.ky3.com/resizer/LqlecuXiDstRv9BzTV1Im07uDDQ=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/7JWZX53RCNCAFPXJKJ4AI5BWTE.png

Texas County: (Waiting for Sample Ballot)

Taney County: https://www.ky3.com/resizer/okgHBb58TRKQm7M2U5AEQYA4jpE=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/5NMFLFJ3FJE3BMDOQGBXXM6GPM.png

