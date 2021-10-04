Advertisement

SWMO organizations and firefighters give guidelines for National Fire Prevention Week

Organizations in the Ozarks teach the community on fire safety during National Fire Prevention Week(KY3)
By Liam Garrity
Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - National Fire Prevention week starts Sunday, Oct. 3 and ends Saturday, Oct 9. Throughout the week, organizations and fire departments around the Ozarks are spreading the word on how to protect yourself and prevent fires.

Stacy Burks, the Executive Director for the American Red Cross of Southern Missouri, said a fire can happen at any time.

“You never know when a home fire might strike,” said Burks.

Russ Lafferty, the Assistant Fire Chief of Logan-Rogersville Fire Department, said this year’s theme for the prevention week is know the sounds of safety, for your smoke detectors.

“Three beeps is your smoke detector, and that’s like your fire alarms,” said Lafferty. “Four beeps is your carbon monoxide detector. Now if you hear a chirp, like every 30 to 60 seconds, usually means your batteries are low, or the detectors are getting bad.”

Burks said many people don’t even check their smoke detectors.

“Ensure that you’ve tested those smoke alarms,” said Burks. “If you don’t actually go through with it, you can’t save your own life, and you can’t save the life of loved ones around you.”

Burks said Missouri and Arkansas see around a 35 percent jump in house fire calls during colder months.

“It just is an unfortunate incident,” said Burks. “It’s something that everybody should be prepared for.”

Chief Lafferty said it’s important to replace your smoke alarm batteries regularly and be careful using heating appliances.

“Always common sense goes a long way with fire safety,” said Lafferty. “If you think it’s sketchy, then don’t do it. Always read the recommendations from the manufacturer. Most of them have been tested and they’re there for a reason.”

If you do end up having a fire in your home, Chief Lafferty said to talk only the bare necessities and leave immediately.

“If you need them, your cell phone, make sure you have proper clothes for whatever time of year it is,” said Lafferty. “The rest of it’s all replaceable. Just make sure you get out in a timely manner.”

The American Red Cross officials also said to make sure you have an escape plan when a fire happens and to teach your children fire safety.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

