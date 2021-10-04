Advertisement

Two grants for Springfield Yields up for approval at city council

More Springfield drivers are yielding to pedestrians at crosswalks. That’s according to the second quarter of assessments done through the city’s Yield Pedestrian safety program.(KY3)
By Abbey Taylor
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

In the summer of 2017, Springfield Yields was created to educate drivers and pedestrians about crosswalk safety. Two Missouri Department of Transportation grants will be up for approval at Monday’s Springfield City Council meeting.

The first one is worth $8,000. Traffic Safety Specialist Mandy Buttgen-Quinn said this will pay for materials for educational outreach, statue maintenance and printed materials. She said this grant helped the SGF Yields program start up and has been successful.

The other grant is $46,000 will help create a sharable version of SGF Yields that other communities would use. Buttgen-Quinn said MoDOT encouraged the city to apply for the grant to help share the program with other communities.

”We would be pulling together what we’re currently doing and that includes the Mr. Walker statues, the heart signs, the school education, also some engineering tips, what type of crosswalk enhancement we’re placing on what type of road and this will be all neatly packaged,” said Buttgen-Quinn. “The more people that are on board and know what to do at crosswalk the safer it will be for everybody.

Council members will be voting on whether or not to accept the funding from both grants.

”It’s a feather in our hat,” said Buttgen-Quinn. “This is a program that originated here. If it can help other communities be safer that is just wonderful. If other communities including our surrounding communities pick it up then that would mean that it’s safer for our citizens not just as they travel there, but we also get a lot of tourism here.”

