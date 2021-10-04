Vexus boats expands operation in Flippin, Ark.

FLIPPIN, Ark. (Edited News Release) - Vexus Boats announced it will add 30 percent more square footage to its manufacturing operation in Flippin.

The investment will cost $4.2 million. As part of the expansion, Vexus will increase its workforce by 50 new, full-time employees. The company anticipates adding new product offerings for the coming year.

“We’re humbled and tremendously appreciative for the overwhelming response to our products,” At the ceremony held in Flippin, Vexus CEO Randy Hopper said. “Consumer demand is driving growth, and we’re meeting that by transitioning some of our operations to a nearby facility. That site will provide added space for our custom trailer production as well as extensive engineering and cutting-edge product development. At the same time, the addition will significantly enhance the production flow and efficiencies of our aluminum and fiberglass boat manufacturing.”

Hopper reemphasized the importance of the local community by pointing to the firm’s deep-rooted connection to the area.

“This is our home, and we feel fortunate to live in such a beautiful part of the world where the best of the best makes up an extraordinary team of boatbuilders,” said Hopper. “We love what we do and are especially thankful for the support of our customers, employees, and a great group of loyal dealers coast to coast.”

Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Arkansas Economic Development Commission (AEDC) Deputy Director Jim Hudson, and other local officials joined Vexus executives to celebrate the expansion.

“Arkansans take pride in our state’s stunning scenery and its access to outdoor recreation, and we are excited to have a company like Vexus that exemplifies our passions and values here in the Natural State,” Gov. Hutchinson said. “These 50 additional jobs will go a long way in improving the quality of life for families in Flippin.”

“Vexus has been a great business partner in Flippin, and we are excited to continue the relationship and see what the future has in store,” Deputy Director Hudson said. “Arkansas has a workforce second to none, and I am confident that Vexus will continue to find success here.”

The company attributed its growth to the legacy brand’s continued focus on customer appreciation, detailed craftsmanship, and elevated design standards and credited Anstaff Bank and AEDC for assistance with the expansion efforts. With a history of marine industry leadership that stretches more than 50 years, the employees of Vexus are bolstered by thousands of years of combined boatbuilding experience. The brand is further distinguished by its atmosphere of excellence as well as a strong commitment to family, community, and the rewards of fishing.

