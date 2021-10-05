Advertisement

2 accused of kidnapping Cassidy Rainwater appear in Dallas County court

James Phelps and Timothy Norton.
James Phelps and Timothy Norton.(Dallas County Sheriff's Office)
By Marina Silva
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Co-defendants James Phelps & Timothy Norton, accused of kidnapping Cassidy Rainwater, appeared before a Dallas County judge via a webcam.

Phelps and Norton have different public defenders. Prosecutors asked for 45 days until the preliminary hearing due to the number of witnesses needed.

In September, the FBI investigators contacted detectives in Dallas County saying they received photos from an anonymous person showing Rainwater in a cage. Investigators say a detective recognized Rainwater in a partially nude state. After searching Phelps’ phone, officials discovered seven photos of Rainwater. According to detectives, Rainwater had been staying with Phelps while she got on her feet. Investigators say Phelps claims she had left in the middle of the night at the end of July and he had not seen her since then.

A judge set a preliminary hearing for November 5 at 9:30 a.m.

